Podcast: Jets vs. Bills Game Preview

It has been a long offseason of waiting. First we waited for Aaron Rodgers to decide on a 2023 team. Then we waited on the Jets and Packers to complete the trade to bring the future Hall of Fame quarterback to New York. Then we waited for training camp and preseason. It all led to tonight. Aaron Rodgers takes the field for the Jets in a regular season game.

The Jets face the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. The season begins with a divisional game against the Jets’ biggest obstacle to take their first AFC East championship in more than two decades. On today’s podcast we break down the key points to watch and the key takeaways from this. Regular season games matter. Divisional games matter a bit more. Still it’s easy to get carried away with Week 1 takeaways.

