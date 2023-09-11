The New York Jets host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in the 2023 NFL season opener for both teams this week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for the MNF matchup.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Bills: Best NFL player prop bets

Josh Allen, Under 251.5 passing yards (-115)

The Jets are a really difficult team to pass against. Last year the Jets held opponents under 250 passing yards in 15 out of 17 games. Josh Allen was held to 205 and 147 yards in his two games against the Jets last year. With perhaps the best set of cornerbacks in the NFL and a very good pass rush, oodles of passing yards against the Jets just isn’t in the cards most weeks. Give me the under for Josh Allen and 251.5 passing yards this week.

Gabriel Davis, Under 45.5 receiving yards (-115)

Again, the Jets are a really difficult team to pass against. Davis in particular will likely struggle as he may face Sauce Gardner much of the night. Last year Davis had 33 and 31 receiving yards in his two games against the Jets. I don’t expect things to go much better for Davis in tonight’s game. Give me the under for Davis and 45.5 receiving yards.

Dalvin Cook, Under 63.5 yards from scrimmage (-115)

This one is a bit tricky. With Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall both coming back from surgery and neither playing a snap in preseason, we just don’t know how the touches will be divvied up tonight. Jets head coach Robert Saleh has suggested both Cook and Hall will be limited a bit, and Michael Carter will get some touches. Given this state of affairs, I just don’t think any Jets back will get enough touches to rack up the yards against a tough Bills defense. Give me the under for Cook and 63.5 yards from scrimmage.

James Cook, Over 75 yards from scrimmage (+140)

Unlike his brother Dalvin, James Cook appears to be the clear #1 back for the Bills coming into this game. Last year Cook was a rookie and the backup to Devin Singletary. He got limited touches in most games. However, in the four games in which Cook got 12 or more touches last year, he exceeded 85 yards from scrimmage in three of them. With Singletary gone and Cook now being the lead back in Buffalo, 12 touches seems a given. I don’t think Cook will run wild against the Jets, but 75+ yards from scrimmage seems likely.

*Disclaimer: I am not a professional gambler. I do this for fun, not for profits. I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to place your bets based on my picks. Use your own best judgment, have fun, and whatever you do, do not put a lot of faith in the picks herein.