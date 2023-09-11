Jets vs. Bills: Game Time, Odds, TV, Streaming, How Charter Spectrum Customers Can Watch

Tonight’s season opening game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills is scheduled for 8:15 pm Eastern Time from MetLife Stadium. Buffalo is currently a 2 point road favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on the call.

Normally viewing a Monday Night Football game is straightforward, and a “how to watch” article is arguably superfluous. However, the dispute between Disney, the company which owns ESPN, and cable provider Charter Spectrum has left many fans scrambling to see the game. Primetime games typically are accompanied with a simulcast on a broadcast network. In New York, the network showing the game is WABC 7, which is also a Disney station so no luck there.

There are a number of streaming options for the game. Subscribers to NFL+, the league’s streaming service, can stream the game on a computer or tablet. Can ESPN+ subscribers see the game? It’s complicated. Some people have access to ESPN’s streaming through their cable provider. If your access is through Charter Spectrum, you will not be able to watch. If you have a separate subscription, you will. There are also numerous streaming TV providers which carry ESPN such as Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV. Many of these streaming options come with a free trial so you can sign up and then cancel your subscription if you so desire.