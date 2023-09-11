Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. Today’s the day. Opening day of the ‘23 season for the New York Jets. The team will look to take advantage of their first AFC East matchup against the Buffalo Bills in what I would already call a must-win game for Gang Green. The New England Patriots lost a close game against the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Miami Dolphins pulled away at the last second to upset the Los Angeles Chargers. So for the Jets, winning in Week 1 could be crucial to their success this season. Let’s hope the Jets can walk away with a win - and without any injuries to boot. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Gameday with Robert Saleh | 2023 Ep. 1 (9/8)

NYJ Editorial Staff - What Are You Most Looking Forward to in Jets-Bills?

SNY - C.J. Mosley talks Jets season opener: 'We're ready to get out there and compete, that's the main thing' | SNY

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Press Pass | C.J. Mosley, Dalvin Cook & Duane Brown Preview Jets vs. Bills on Monday Night Football

Rivka Boord - Overlooked areas that could make the difference in Jets-Bills

Ralph Ventre - Four Factors That Could Affect Outcome in Jets' Season Opener vs. Bills

Michael Nania - NY Jets are counting on 2 players to establish run game vs. Bills

Michael Nania - NY Jets have no clue how Bills will attack Rodgers in this area

Dennis Waszak Jr - Aaron Rodgers gets 'butterflies,' too. How does the Jets QB handle the pressure of the spotlight?

Steve Serby - Sundays with Serby: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (Video)

Fox Sports - Aaron Rodgers sits down with Erin Andrews to discuss his future with the New York Jets | FOX NFL Sunday

Fox Sports - The 'FOX NFL Sunday' crew give their predictions on how successful Aaron Rodgers will be with the Jets this season

Bryan Fonseca - Julian Edelman offers bold prediction on Jets' AFC East fate

Thomas Christopher - Former NY Jets LB sets realistic 2023 expectations for Jets fans

Rich Cimini - History says New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers wins big with strong D

Thomas Christopher - NY Jets' Aaron Rodgers details Game of Thrones experience

Matt Ehalt - Jets inquired about Matthew Stafford before landing Aaron Rodgers

David Wyatt-Hupton - New York Jets 2023 Preview: Defense

Justin Fried - A new star WR is reportedly available for a NY Jets trade

