Sunday Night Football, Week 1. Tonight the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East showdown.

The Cowboys are led on offense by quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and running back Tony Pollard in a high octane attack capable of putting up points by the bushel. Last year the Cowboys finished the year 4th in the NFL in points scored on offense, and 5th in the NFL in points allowed on defense. Their defense led the NFL in turnovers generated. This is a talented, well balanced Cowboys team that can give anyone trouble on any given Sunday.

The Giants are led by Daniel Jones at quarterback, who had his best NFL season last year. The Giants offense also features one of the best backs in the NFL in Saquon Barkley, who is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Last year the Giants offense ranked 4th in the NFL in rushing.

The Cowboys have beaten the Giants like a drum recently, winning 11 of the last 12 games between these two teams. Nonetheless, I’m taking the Giants to pull off the upset at home tonight. This is a new and improved Giants team under head coach Brian Daboll. Let’s see what they can do.

Please leave your comments on the game below, in the section cleverly marked “comments.”