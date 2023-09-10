Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season takes center stage with a full slate of Sunday afternoon games. The New York Jets will be making their season debut tomorrow on Monday Night Football.

In one of the more interesting early afternoon games, the Cleveland Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals in an early AFC North showdown. Deshaun Watson tries to put a forgettable 2022 season behind him against Joe Burrow and the formidable Bengals.

Elsewhere in the early afternoon games, Bryce Young leads the Carolina Panthers in his NFL debut against the Atlanta Falcons; Anthony Richardson leads the Indianapolis Colts in his NFL debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars; C.J. Stroud leads the Houston Texans in his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Minnesota Vikings; the New Orleans Saints host the Tennessee Titans; the San Francisco 49ers square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Brock Purdy’s return from elbow surgery; and the hapless Arizona Cardinals take on the Washington Commanders.

In late afternoon action, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles try to bounce back after a heartbreaking Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last season against a tough New England Patriots defense.

Elsewhere in the late afternoon games, Jordan Love takes center stage against the Chicago Bears for the first time since Aaron Rodgers left Green Bay for the New York Jets; Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos try to bounce back from a disastrous 2022 campaign against the Las Vegas Raiders; Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins pay a visit to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers; and the Los Angeles Rams take on Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever Sunday afternoon games catch your fancy.