The first Sunday of the NFL season is finally here, with a bunch of interesting games on tap. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for the Sunday games.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield, Under 1.5 passing touchdowns (-160)

Suffice it to say I am not a Baker Mayfield fan, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look on paper to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this year. With the Buccaneers on the road against a good Vikings team, I can see this getting ugly quickly. Mayfield could be in for a very long day.

Steelers vs 49ers

Brock Purdy, Under 233.5 passing yards (-115)

Brock Purdy is coming off arm surgery. Purdy has exceeded 234 passing yards just one time in his brief NFL career. On the road against an underrated Steelers defense, I look for the 49ers to run the ball a ton, and I think Purdy will struggle a bit. Give me the under on 234 passing yards for Purdy.

Browns vs Bengals

Nick Chubb, Over 76.5 rushing yards (-120)

Last year Nick Chubb exceeded 76.5 rushing yards in 13 of 17 games. That was with Chubb sharing the backfield with Kareem Hunt. This year Hunt is gone and Chubb should get a massive workload. The only thing that might prevent Chubb from racking up the rushing yards against the Bengals might be a negative game script. If the Bengals are blowing out the Browns early, then the Browns might abandon the run. I’m betting with the Browns at home, with Deshaun Watson under center, that won’t happen. Give me Chubb and the over on 76.5 rushing yards.

Disclaimer: I am not a professional gambler. I do this for fun, not for profits. I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to place your bets based on my picks. Use your own best judgment, have fun, and whatever you do, do not put a lot of faith in the picks herein.