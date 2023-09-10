Good morning Gang Green Nation! In a recent interview Aaron Rodgers speculated about playing for the Jets until he is 45 years old. Much as I’d love to see an effective Rodgers play for most of the rest of this decade, that seems pretty farfetched for a guy who was, in his own words, 90% retired going into the offseason this year.

I love that Rodgers seems rejuvenated in New York. I’m excited to see what these Jets can do with a real quarterback for a change. But I am not buying Aaron Rodgers under center at 45. For now let’s just enjoy Aaron Rodgers under center for the Jets this year and see how far he can take us. That just might be very far indeed.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in September:

