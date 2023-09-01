The Gang Green Nation 2023 Survivor Pool is here!

We’re excited to announce a new contest here at Gang Green Nation, sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook! The 2023 Survivor Pool is live!

Survivor Explainer:

In Week 1, you pick a team to win. If they win, you advance to Week 2 and if they lose or finish in a tie, you’re eliminated. You pick a team each week and are not allowed to pick the same team twice. If you forget to make a pick in a given week, you’re eliminated. The last person (or people) standing wins. If everyone is eliminated before Week 18, the last people to lose win the prize. There’s a $250 cash prize for our winner this year. If there is a tie at the end, the prize is split evenly among the finishers.

There is a kicker: You’re not allowed to pick the same team twice.

If you’re eliminated, you might think the fun is over. But you’d be wrong! We are launching a second-chance contest in Week 5 with a $100 prize. There will be a similar split of the pool if there’s a tie at the end.

Scroll on down to the comments to talk strategy (real or slyly incorrect) with your fellow Jets fans.