Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. We’re finally in the month of September, and that means that real football is just around the corner. The Jets will start the season with a Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills, and let’s hope that the Jets can put on a show on the big stage. With Aaron Rodgers now under center for Gang Green, all eyes are on the team - and the pressure to secure a playoff berth for the first time in over a decade has the pressure mounting. While the Jets are keeping cool, who knows how that plays out once the games start to count. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

NewYorkJets.com - Jets GM Joe Douglas Preseason Press Conference (8/31)

Michael Nania - NY Jets GM admits he viewed Rodgers trade as 'very unrealistic'

Ethan Greenberg - New York Jets GM Joe Douglas 2023 Season Expectations

Alex Smith - GM Joe Douglas: Jets 'not running or hiding from any expectations'

Brian Costello - Jets' Joe Douglas says team not running from big expectations

Brian Costello - Jets ‘sound cocky’ as they are built for AFC East wars

NBC Sports - Aaron Rodgers looks rejuvenated in new role with New York Jets

NewYorkJets.com - Allen Lazard: Our Offense Keeps Improving Immensely

Jimmy Traina - Dan Orlovsky mocks ESPN’s incessant Jets coverage

David Wyatt-Hupton - Analysing the Jets 53 man roster

Ralph Ventre - Three Individual Winners from 2023 Jets' Preseason

Zach Braziller - Jets' offensive line racing against time to jell

Jack Bell - New York Jets Running Back Dalvin Cook Skill Set

Michael Nania - Meet the 'absolute wolf' of the New York Jets

Rivka Boord - The hidden ingredient to NY Jets' dominant pass rush

Rich Cimini - New York Jets' Jermaine Johnson ready to show his 'nasty' side

SNY - Carl Lawson on his back injury, being back at camp, and strength of this defensive line | Jets News Conference

Erich Richter - Zach Wilson gets revenge on Aaron Rodgers on 'Hard Knocks'

Michael Nania - Jets' Aaron Rodgers fires back at Jihad Ward: 'He's making s--- up'

David Wyatt-Hupton - Chaz Surratt

Randy Lange - 2023 New York Jets Practice Squad

Daniel Olinger - Former Indiana Football Player Marcelino McCrary-Ball Signed to New York Jets Practice Squad

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Clyde Gates

