Discussion: Jets vs. Panthers joint training camp practice news and updates

The Jets are back on the practice field today, but there is a twist. They are at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, for a joint training camp practice with the Carolina Panthers.

Robert Saleh seems to be a believer in joint practices. This is his third season as Jets head coach, and all three years have seen at least one joint practice ahead of a preseason game. The Jets will also conduct a set of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of next week’s third preseason game.

This will allow the Jets to test out their players against an actual opponent. Regular practices are Jets player vs. Jets player. Success for one player means failure for another. Now the team is going up against real competition.

The GGN Twitter Widget’s only competition seems to be incompetence. We still can’t embed the widget. Until Elon Musk gets his act together, it is linked below to provide training camp updates.

GGN Twitter Widget