Between now and preseason, we’re breaking down the Jets’ undrafted rookies. However, we’ve also been looking at some of the veteran additions they’ve made since training camp opened, continuing today with former Broncos running back Damarea Crockett.

The 25-year old Crockett was undrafted in 2019 but has only played in 12 NFL games, all of which were with the Broncos in 2021. He has carried just three times for seven yards in his NFL career but had a thousand-yard season in college at Missouri.

Background

Crockett was a three-star recruit out of high school and he headed to Missouri where he broke ex-Jet Brad Smith’s school record with 1,062 rushing yards in his freshman year. He also added 10 touchdown runs.

In his second season in 2017, Crockett racked up over 500 yards from scrimmage and scored three times. However, he missed the last six games due to injury.

After the 2018 season, in which he rushed for over 700 yards and seven scores, Crockett declared for the 2019 draft. However, he went undrafted.

The Houston Texans signed Crockett as an undrafted rookie and he was with the team in preseason but released in final cuts. He didn’t see the field in 2019 or 2020 despite spending time on the practice squads for Oakland, Green Bay and Denver.

In 2021, he signed a futures deal with the Broncos and was again released in final cuts but spent the season going up and down between their practice squad and the active roster, ultimately playing in 12 games. He only saw action on offense for five plays though.

His 2022 season, again with the Broncos, was cut short when he suffered a season-ending injury in training camp. The Broncos released him in June and the New York Jets signed him last month. He suited up for their first preseason game, but had just seven yards on four carries.

Now let’s take a look at what Crockett brings to the table, divided into categories.

Measurables/Athleticism

Crockett has bulked up to 225 having been much lighter when he arrived with the Tigers. His pro day numbers were solid as he ran a 4.50 in the 40-yard dash and posted a 37-inch vertical and 21 bench press reps. His agility numbers were poor though.

Usage

Crockett hasn’t motioned out into the slot or out wide very often during his career. He has taken some snaps as a wildcat quarterback.

Running ability

Over the course of his college career, Crockett’s yards per carry average reduced each year from almost seven yards per carry in his first year to under five in his last season. He also only averaged 3.5 yards per carry in preseason action.

Crockett has solid speed and burst and had plenty of long runs during his college career. He has a direct north-south running style but at times lacks the elusiveness to avoid tacklers in space.

He is a hard runner who can run through tacklers at the second level and is tough to bring down.

Crockett is a good finisher, who will lower his shoulder and drag defensive players for extra yardage.

Although he’s not known for his elusiveness, he does have quick feet and can showcase some shake and bake in the open field.

During his career, Crockett showed that he can handle a starter’s workload as he had 20 or more carries six times, including 29 in one game. He racked up nine games with over 100 rushing yards, including two with over 200.

Ball security can be an issue, as he had six fumbles in his three seasons. He also had one in the first preseason game.

Short yardage

Crockett showed a good nose for the goal line with 21 total touchdowns in his college career. He also had this short yardage score in preseason action.

His ability to hit the hole hard and to drive defensive players for extra yards after contact benefits Crockett here.

In the first preseason game, Crockett picked up the first down once on a short yardage run but was stuffed one other time.

Pass catching

Crockett is somewhat limited as a pass catcher and hasn’t caught a pass down the field at the NFL or college level. He had just 21 catches in his college career, averaging under seven yards per catch.

He has also had a few drops in preseason action and while in college but his catch rate is high because he mostly only gets thrown high percentage passes.

He did break a tackle and turn upfield nicely after this underneath checkdown in preseason.

Blocking

Crockett had a really good record as a pass blocker in college, although he did give up one sack in pass protection.

He’s given up one pressure in preseason action.

Special Teams

Crockett played almost 200 snaps on special teams with the Broncos in 2021, as a protector on the punt unit, rushing punts and in kick coverage. He didn’t record a tackle apart from in preseason though.

In college, he had some brief experience returning kicks with an underwhelming 106 yards on six returns. However, he showed good burst on his lone preseason runback.

Instincts

Crockett displays good vision, but moreover he displays patience in his ability to follow his blockers and wait for a lane to open.

He seems to be adept at recognizing his assignment in pass protection but perhaps needs to work on being more of a checkdown option in the passing game.

Attitude

Crockett is said to be a friendly and likeable teammate with good character. He has a strong work ethic and won a leadership award at Missouri.

He was suspended for one game in his freshman year after an arrest for marijuana possession but this seems to have been a one-off incident and not a cause for character concerns.

Injuries

Crockett played in the game on Thursday night which is hopefully a sign that he’s recovered from the ACL tear he suffered in his knee almost exactly 12 months before. It may have cost him half a yard of speed though.

In college, he missed the last six games of his sophomore year due to a shoulder injury and the last two games of his final season due to foot/toe/ankle issues.

Scheme Fit

Missouri used a mix of zone and gap schemes so Crockett should be well-prepared for the Jets’ blocking schemes. His limitations as a pass catcher probably mean he’s going to be viewed as someone who gets carries when players ahead of him are injured but doesn’t play a more versatile role.

Having spent some time in the Packers organization, Crockett has inevitably crossed paths with a lot of players on the 2023 Jets. These include Billy Turner, Adam Pankey, Malik Taylor, Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard and Tim Boyle. He’s also been coached by Nathaniel Hackett. In addition, he was a teammate of Marquiss Spencer and Isaiah Mack in Denver and Trystan Colon at Missouri.

Conclusions

When it was looking like the Jets might sign Dalvin Cook, Crockett looked like a potential victim of the last in/first out rule. However, with Cook not having been signed, he remains on the team for now.

While his NFL career hasn’t been that successful so far, Crockett could have some untapped potential. However, coming off a torn ACL isn’t exactly ideal for him.

If he can prove he has a good grasp of the system and produce in the rest of preseason then Crockett could perhaps establish himself as someone who could be called upon later in the season if the current group is decimated by injuries.