Jets Hard Knocks Episode One Discussion Thread

Tonight at 10:00 pm Eastern is the season premiere of Hard Knocks. The Jets are this year’s featured team. This marks the second time the Jets are the subject of Hard Knocks. The last time was 2010 which also happens to be the last year the Jets made the Playoffs. Rex Ryan’s team went all the way to the AFC Championship Game that year. Of course Hard Knocks wasn’t the cause, but that is still regarded as perhaps the best season of the show.

This year a lot of attention will undoubtedly be paid to Aaron Rodgers. The future Hall of Fame quarterback was acquired from the Green Bay Packers this offseason in the NFL’s biggest trade in years.

Of course Hard Knocks will cover plenty of storylines other than Rodgers. It is an inside look at our favorite team.

Post your Hard Knocks thoughts below.