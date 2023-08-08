Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Another year, another preseason folk hero is waived by the New York Jets. This time, it’s quarterback Chris Streveler. Streveler had a string of good preseason play last year, before having to play sparingly in the regular season after the struggles and injuries of the quarterbacks above him on the depth chart. The preseason hype quickly died, however, as Strev showed that he was still a project himself. With Aaron Rodgers and Tim Boyle added to the quarterback room, it was only a matter of time until Streveler found himself off of the final roster. Hopefully his NFL career doesn’t end here. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

NYJ Editorial Staff - Which Matchup in Jets-Panthers Joint Practices Are You Looking Forward to?

Nick Faria - 3 Jets that need to excel against Panthers in joint practices this week

Mike Rosenstein - Aaron Rodgers-less Jets-Browns Hall of Fame Game pulls in 6.3 million viewers

Erich Richter - Jets' Aaron Rodgers coaching Zach Wilson in Hall of Fame Game gets 'Hard Knocks' spotlight

NewYorkJets.com - Aaron Rodgers Predicts Zach Wilson's Long Throw to Malik Taylor | Hard Knocks

Joe Blewett - Film review: Which NY Jets shined brightest in HOF Game?

Brandyn Pokrass - NY Jets: Zach Wilson showing progress under Rodgers' tutelage

Ralph Ventre - Robert Saleh Addresses Jets' Team Speed

Dave Biezow - Jets' Robert Saleh explains surprising Bryce Huff decision

Michael Nania - 3 offensive tackles NY Jets could target via trade

David Wyatt-Hupton - The curious case of Joe Tippmann

Michael Nania - NY Jets 'in on' free agent RB Ezekiel Elliott

Justin Fried - Ranking all 33 foreign-born players in NY Jets history

Thomas Christopher - Fantasy Football 2023: Navigating the NY Jets' outlook

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Waive QB Chris Streveler

