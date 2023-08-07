Jets waive preseason folk hero Chris Streveler

The Jets announced a roster move ahead of their second preseason game of 2023 against the Carolina Panthers. Fourth string quarterback Chris Streveler has been waived.

We've waived QB Chris Streveler.



Streveler will always own a place in franchise lore for leading three fourth quarter comeback wins in three preseason games in 2022.

Still, Streveler did not fit into the team’s future plans at all. While he has some ability as a runner, Streveler offered virtually nothing throwing the ball. At 28 years of age, he is likely past the point where development is a realistic hope.

There are situations where having four quarterbacks in training camp can make sense, but in many cases it simply prevents a team from using an extra spot on a player at another position who has a better chance of making the practice squad.

Thanks for the fun last August, and best of luck going forward to Chris Streveler.