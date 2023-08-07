Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The Jets may have lost the Hall of Fame game, but they ended the weekend with two former players being inducted into the actual Hall of Fame in Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis. Klecko’s induction was long overdue, and Revis goes in as one of the best cornerbacks of all time. Now, the Jets head back to work on the practice field - where they had a brief Aaron Rodgers injury scare. Thankfully, it’s nothing serious and the team has yet to worry. Let’s hope that trend continues throughout the regular season. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

NewYorkJets.com - 3 Things to Know About Jets Training Camp Practice (8/6)

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Training Camp Highlight | Aaron Rodgers to a Leaping Tyler Conklin for a First Down

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Training Camp Highlights (8/6) | Aaron Rodgers vs. Sauce Gardner in the Red Zone

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Practice Report | Sauce Gardner Picks Off Aaron Rodgers to End Memorable Weekend

Zach Braziller - Jets' offense clicks on all cylinders

Belle Fraser - Aaron Rodgers' communication skills making Jets better

John Pullano - Offseason Work ‘Paying Off’ For TE Jeremy Ruckert

NewYorkJets.com - C.J. Uzomah: Our Tight End Group Can Do Everything

SNY - Ty Conklin discusses adapting to Jets new offensive scheme, upcoming joint practices with Carolina | Jets Training Camp

John Pullano - All-Pro Quinnen Williams ‘Ready to Compete’ With Panthers in Joint Practices

NewYorkJets.com - Robert Saleh Training Camp Press Conference (8/6)

David Wyatt-Hupton - Pre-season: Browns Recap

Michael Nania - 10 noteworthy stats NY Jets fans can take away from HOF Game

Michael Nania - NY Jets legends Darrelle Revis, Joe Klecko give HOF speeches

Fox Sports - Why the New York Jets should salvage QB Zach Wilson for a future trade

Rivka Boord - Are NY Jets making a mistake with center competition?

Zach Braziller - Sauce Gardner finishes what he started with Cincinnati graduation

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign LB Nick Vigil, LB Sam Eguavoen

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.