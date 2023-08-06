Discussion: Live Jets training camp updates, 8/6

Training camp continues for the New York Jets today at the team facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

The first preseason game is now in the rear view mirror. Up next is the second exhibition game in Carolina against the Panthers next weekend. Prior to that game, the Jets will head to South Carolina to conduct a couple of joint practices with the Panthers. Unlike other recent Jets head coaches, Robert Saleh seems to believe joint training camp practices have value. The Jets have conducted them with other teams in each of the last two seasons. The Jets also have joint practices scheduled before their preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in two weeks. That leaves this as one of the last chances for the players to work against their teammates in camp.

The GGN Twitter widget provides updates from training camp. By now, you probably know the story. We can’t embed it because of Twitter, Elon Musk, incompetence, etc. But it is linked to tell you what’s happening.

