Good morning Gang Green Nation! Aaron Rodgers got his toe caught up in the Jets’ pass rush, and for a moment it seemed as if the nightmare scenario of Rodgers missing time might happen. The moment passed almost as quickly as it arose. Rodgers is fine. He won’t miss time. All is well. But the mini-scare points to just how fragile success is in the NFL. If you have a top quarterback, an injury to him can ruin an entire season. With Rodgers turning 40 this year, there aren’t many seasons left that he can afford to write off. Thankfully for now there is nothing to worry about, and Jets fans everywhere can continue to dream about just how far Rodgers can lead the best Jets team in a long time. Pleasant dreams everyone.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in August:
