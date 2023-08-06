Good morning Gang Green Nation! Aaron Rodgers got his toe caught up in the Jets’ pass rush, and for a moment it seemed as if the nightmare scenario of Rodgers missing time might happen. The moment passed almost as quickly as it arose. Rodgers is fine. He won’t miss time. All is well. But the mini-scare points to just how fragile success is in the NFL. If you have a top quarterback, an injury to him can ruin an entire season. With Rodgers turning 40 this year, there aren’t many seasons left that he can afford to write off. Thankfully for now there is nothing to worry about, and Jets fans everywhere can continue to dream about just how far Rodgers can lead the best Jets team in a long time. Pleasant dreams everyone.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in August:

Nick Faria - Darrelle Revis, Joe Klecko immortalized as Jets into 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame

Ethan Greenberg - Jets CB Sauce Gardner Follows Through on Promise to His Mother

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers ‘Fine’ After Toe Scare

Randy Lange - Darrelle Revis' Hall of Fame Message: 'Pressure Was Intense, but So Was the Love'

Newyorkjets.com - Joe Klecko Finally Gets to Read His Hall of Fame Speech...and Passes Around the Thanks

Randy Lange - Israel Abanikanda Runs for Some Jets Rookie Firsts but Knows More Grinding Lies Ahead

Mark Cannizzaro - Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis give tribute to all who made Hall of Fame dream possible

Steve Serby - Joe Klecko, Darrelle Revis' Hall of Fame induction is Jets heaven

Mark Cannizzaro - How Darrelle Revis career should be remembered by Jets' fans

Rich Cimini - Jets' Sauce Gardner receives diploma at Cincinnati commencement

Ralph Ventre - Jets' Alumni Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis Are Officially Football Immortals

Ralph Ventre - Aaron Rodgers Dodges Injury during Saturday's Practice

Ralph Ventre - Catching up with Jets' Legend Joe Klecko during Enshrinement Week

Michael Obermuller - Jets News: 3 NYJ Cut Candidates Saw Stock Fall vs. Browns

Mike Luciano - NY Jets' Sauce Gardner owns Bengals fans after "Sauce Gardner Day" proclamation

David Ricuito - Notable NY Jets PFF grades from the Hall of Fame Game

Billy Riccette - Jets sign pair of linebackers, Nick Vigil and Sam Eguavoen

Billy Riccette - Darrelle Revis takes place in Hall, shares Deion Sanders inspiration

Billy Riccette - After 30 years, Joe Klecko finally got to give his Hall of Fame speech

Billy Riccette - Joe Klecko gets Fireman Ed to lead Jets chant during Hall speech

Nick Meyer - Jets' Aaron Rodgers gets crucial injury update after absence in preseason

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.