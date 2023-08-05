Discussion: Jets legends Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame

This afternoon a pair of New York Jets legends will be officially enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Joe Klecko, a member of the famed New York Sack Exchange, and Darrelle Revis, the centerpiece of Rex Ryan’s defense, will achieve football immortality.

The festivities kick off at noon Eastern on ESPN and NFL Network. You can stream the induction ceremony on the ESPN app and NFL+. Klecko will be the fourth speaker of the day. Revis will speak sixth.

Here is the full list of inductees:

Rondé Barber

Don Coryell

Chuck Howley

Joe Klecko

Darrelle Revis

Ken Riley

Joe Thomas

Zach Thomas

DeMarcus Ware

Use this as a discussion thread for the induction ceremony. Share your thoughts on the speeches and your favorite memories of the players entering the Hall.

Congratulations to all those entering the Hall of Fame today, especially the two Jets greats.