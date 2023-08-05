Good morning Gang Green Nation! The Hall of Fame Game is in the books and, in a rare event, multiple Jets were honored as new Hall of Fame inductees. Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis both joined the Hall of Fame. Revis earned first ballot honors, while Klecko was long overdue.

It’s exciting to see Jets make it into the Hall of Fame. What’s even more exciting is the Jets appear to have multiple players on the current team who have the talent to make it there some day. Now, let’s not jump the gun. It’s a long, tough slog to get there, and even for players who have the talent, most never make it. But for Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Quinnen Williams, it appears at least they have the requisite ability. It will take a whole lot of years of stacking actual results before they can even sniff a shot at the Hall, but isn’t it exciting to have multiple young players we can at least envision the Hall in their future if things go right? It’s difficult to remember when the Jets had so many top young talents on the team. It sure is fun to be a Jets fan today, and when was the last time we could say that?

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in August:

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.