New York Jets Flight Connections 8/4/23

Good morning Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. At the time of this writing, the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns have just kicked off to start the first preseason game of the year - and mark the start of the NFL season in the NFL’s Hall of Fame game. While the Jets aren’t playing any of their starters in this game, there are still important position battles that are up for grabs - and bubble names that are looking to latch on to a roster spot. Let’s just hope that the Jets are able to get through the preseason without any major injuries and are able to look good in the process. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Randy Lange - Jets' Hall of Fame Game vs. Browns Will Be for 'the Young Guys,' Not for Aaron Rodgers

Brian Costello - Robert Saleh has simple mantra for Jets navigate Super Bowl hype

Rivka Boord - NY Jets have fundamental offensive issue that could cost them

Dallas Robinson - New York Jets 53-Man Roster Projection: How Will Gang Green Sort Out Their Offensive Line?

NBC Sports - Allen Lazard expects New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers to be ‘special’ in 2023

Brandyn Pokrass - Tony Adams could fill NY Jets' void at free safety

John Pullano - Revis Island Set for a Permanent Move to Canton

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Jamaal Westerman

