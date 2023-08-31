Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. It’s always funny when a non-star player takes offense or tries to go after a superstar player. That’s what we’re seeing with Giants Jihad Ward attempting to go after Aaron Rodgers - and continuing the dramatic affairs far after the game ended. If we talk about insignificance, that’s what a player like Ward is in the grand scheme of things. I can guarantee that no one on the Jets is still thinking about Ward - or the game with the Giants. It’s just proving a point in an article I wrote earlier this offseason that the NFL - both players and fans - won’t be able to handle a successful Jets team. So let’s hope the Jets live up to the hype this year. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

NewYorkJets.com - Robert Saleh Preseason Press Conference (8/30)

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Reviews 53-Man Roster

David Wyatt-Hupton - Jets Initial 53-Man Roster

John Pullano - New York Jets WR Xavier Gipson On the 53-Man Roster

Andy Vasquez - Jets ‘tricked’ receiver into thinking he missed team, now it’s clear they have big plans for this rookie

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign Thomas Morstead and Nick Bawden to 53-Man Roster

Michael Nania - 3 of NY Jets' roster cuts are heading to new teams

Randy Lange - 2023 New York Jets Practice Squad

Michael Nania - NY Jets sign 10 to practice squad: Multiple fan favorites return

Steve Serby - Jets defense has everything it needs to be NFL's best

Thomas Christopher - NY Jets: Why Bryce Huff's situation could become common in NFL

Zach Braziller - Randall Cobb turning into more than an Aaron Rodgers favor

John Pullano - UDFA Jason Brownlee to ‘Make the Most’ of Opportunity with Jets

NewYorkJets.com - Garrett Wilson Training Camp All-Access | One Jets Drive

Brendan Walker - 'Hard Knocks' Episode 4 recap: 'Don't poke' New York Jets' new QB1

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Aaron Rodgers trash talks Giants’ Jihad Ward on ‘Hard Knocks’ | Best episode yet?

Kevin Sweeney - ‘Hard Knocks’ Pulled Off a Perfect ‘Sopranos’ Tribute Scene With Robert Saleh and NFL Fans Loved it

NewYorkJets.com - NFL Top 100: No. 46 C.J. Mosley

Tanner McGrath - 2023 Jets odds, predictions: Don't bet on Aaron Rodgers

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.