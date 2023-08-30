Jets officially re-sign Thomas Morstead and Nick Bawden

One day after releasing both players, the Jets have signed punter Thomas Morstead and fullback Nick Bawden.

We've signed P Thomas Morstead and FB Nick Bawden to the active roster.



: https://t.co/7owKWQnSmS pic.twitter.com/LsnykxKxS8 — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 30, 2023

To clear room on the roster, tight end Kenny Yeboah and tackle Carter Warren have been placed on injured reserve.

The releases of Morstead and Bawden were short term accounting moves. The Jets always intended to bring them back and seemed to have a handshake deal to re-sign both. The team just needed two extra roster spots for the day. As vested veterans with more than four years of NFL experience, Morstead and Bawden were not exposed to waivers, which would have allowed other teams to add them.

The Jets were briefly without a punter after releasing Morstead so it was obvious he was coming back. Meanwhile, Bawden profiles as the fullback when the Jets run personnel groupings with two running backs.

Warren and Yeboah will miss at least the first four games of the season after being placed on IR.