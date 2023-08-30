Jets announce signing of 10 players to practice squad

With cutdown day in the rear view mirror, the Jets have begun building their practice squad. The team announced the signing of ten players on Wednesday. All ten of them spent the preseason with the team.

The players signed are:

QB Tim Boyle

TE Zach Kuntz

OL Adam Pankey

DL Tanzel Smart

DL Marquiss Spencer

LB Samuel Eguavoen

LB Caleb Johnson

S Trey Dean

CB Craig James

CB Nehemiah Shelton

The Jets have six open spots remaining on their 16 man practice squad. Reports indicate the Jets will soon re-sign punter Thomas Morstead and fullback Nick Bawden, who were cut prior to Tuesday’s deadline for rosters to be trimmed to 53 players. Once those players are signed, two roster spots will need to be cleared. It is possible the Jets are holding two of their six open practice squad spots for the players who will be let go to make room for Morstead and Bawden.

The Jets had two players claimed on waivers on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Trystan Colon was claimed by the Cardinals, while linebacker Claudin Cherelus was claimed by the Panthers. The Jets were not awarded any players on waivers.