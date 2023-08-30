Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The New York Jets have made their final cuts to the roster, with some surprising names both finding their way onto the team, and others seeing their dreams cut short. Surprisingly, the Jets will go into the regular season with three undrafted free agents at wide receiver. Considering the lack of depth at the position, the Jets will need to hope that the team doesn’t have to rely on those UDFA’s. And, if they do, that they will somehow be able to step up to the occasion on a team that’s looking to acquire a playoff berth this season. We’ll see how it plays out. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Randy Lange & Ethan Greenberg - 2023 New York Jets: Jets Roster Cuts

NewYorkJets.com - Robert Saleh Preseason Press Conference (8/29)

David Wyatt-Hupton - First Cuts

Ralph Ventre - Thomas Morstead Tells Fans to 'Relax' after Jets Surprisingly Cut Veteran

Michael Nania - NY Jets' preseason showed they are reversing a major 2022 issue

Tanner McGrath - 'Hard Knocks' is good omen Jets need despite resistance

Thomas Christopher - Wisconsin bar to pay drink tabs when New York Jets lose

Michael Nania - NY Jets will dodge a bullet vs. Bills in Week 1

Justin Fried - NY Jets rejecting Bryce Huff trade offers...for now

Ben Krimmel - After putting ‘ego aside,’ Mekhi Becton is excited to be Jets’ starting right tackle

Jack Bell - RT Mekhi Becton on Starting Job: ‘A Block I Have to Build On’

Ethan Greenberg - OL Duane Brown & RB Dalvin Cook Practice for the First Time with the Jets in 2023

Ralph Ventre - Jets' One-Two RB Punch Practicing Together on 'Exact Same Plan'

