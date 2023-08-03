Final Score: Browns 21 Jets 16

The Jets dropped the first game of the preseason tonight to the Cleveland Browns in Canton, Ohio, by a 21-16 score.

It was a game that did not feature premium talent on either side. The Jets had their second string start the game and then pulled most of them by the time the first quarter had ended.

In the period where relevant backups were on the field the Jets had the better of the play. Zach Wilson was good in a brief appearance, completing 3 of 5 passes for 65 yards. Mekhi Becton also looked very good in the 7 snaps he played. Obviously such limited sample sizes against backup level competition isn’t all that meaningful, but both players can at least come away feeling good about their respective performances.

The game got away from the Jets in the second half as Browns third string quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson led a pair of touchdown drives aided by some big runs and some Jets penalties. Chris Streveler was unable to channel his preseason magic of 2022, and the Jets ended the game with the loss.

We will have more tomorrow. Until then discuss the game in the comments.