Jets vs. Browns Second Half Thread

The Jets lead the Browns 16-7 at halftime of the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

Few household names are on the field tonight for the Jets. Aaron Rodgers and the starters did not dress. This left Zach Wilson to start at quarterback. In an abbreviated night, Wilson completed 3 of 5 passes for 65 yards. The highlight was a 57 yard completion to Malik Taylor deep down the left sideline in the first quarter to set up a field goal.

Mekhi Becton also made his preseason debut and looked good in a limited number of snaps.

Greg Zuerlein was 3 for 3 on field goal attempts.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Jets forced two turnovers and only allowed a single touchdown late in the half.

Leave your second half thoughts below as the Jets and Browns move into the third quarter in the league’s preseason opener.