Jets vs. Browns Game Thread

The Jets and Browns open the 2023 NFL preseason tonight in Canton, Ohio. It’s the Hall of Fame Game. The game kicks off the weekend of Hall of Fame festivities which will include the induction of a pair of Jets legends, Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis.

Tonight’s game will not feature the Jets debut of Aaron Rodgers. Head coach Robert Saleh has said the starters will not take the field in this game. That inserts recently deposed quarterback Zach Wilson in the starting lineup. Wilson will try to take the first steps on the way to rebuilding his career.

There are a number of other Jets worth watching in this one, including Mekhi Becton, who will be on the field for a game for the first time since September 2021.

Leave your thoughts below in our first game thread of the new season. Additional threads will be added as needed.