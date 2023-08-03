Jets vs. Browns: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The 2023 NFL preseason begins tonight as the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns face off in Canton, Ohio, for the Hall of Fame game. This neutral site exhibition game is an annual tradition for the league. It is the first preseason game each year and takes place around Pro Football Hall of Fame induction weekend. The Jets were chosen to play because two team legends, Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko, will be enshrined this weekend.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 pm. The game will be shown on NBC. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will call the game. Melissa Stark will serve as sideline reporter, and Terry McAulay will be the rules analyst.

The game is also available via two streaming sources. Subscribers to Peacock (which is owned by the same company that owns NBC) and NFL+ (the league’s official streaming platform) can watch the game live.

If you miss the game live, NFL Network will replay it at midnight and 4:00 am Friday, 8:00 am Saturday, and 8:00 pm Sunday (all times Eastern).