Initial 2023 New York Jets 53 man roster

The Jets have set their initial 53 man roster for 2023. The deadline to cut from 90 players to 53 was today.

Don’t get too attached to this roster. In the time between now and the opener against the Buffalo Bills, the Jets will likely tinker around the edges. There are potential waiver claims to be made and other players to be signed. The roster might change as soon as tomorrow.

Why am I so confident the roster will change? Well for starters the Jets don’t currently have a punter. Thomas Morstead was one of the final cuts although he indicated that he will soon be re-signed on social media. The Jets needed the extra spot until they make a move like stashing somebody on IR.

For now, however, here is the New York Jets roster.

QB: Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson

RB: Dalvin Cook, Breece Hall, Israel Abanikanda, Michael Carter

WR: Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Mecole Hardman, Jason Brownlee, Xavier Gipson, Irv Charles

TE: Tyler Conklin, CJ Uzomah, Jeremy Ruckert, Kenny Yeboah

OL: Duane Brown, Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Mekhi Becton, Joe Tippmann, Max Mitchell, Billy Turner, Wes Schweitzer, Carter Warren

DE: Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff, Jermaine Johnson, Will McDonald, Micheal Clemons

DT: Quinnen Williams, Quinton Jefferson, Al Woods, Solomon Thomas

LB: CJ Mosley, Quincy Williams, Jamien Sherwood, Zaire Barnes, Chazz Surratt

CB: Sauce Gardner, DJ Reed, Michael Carter II, Bryce Hall

S: Tony Adams, Adrian Amos, Jordan Whitehead, Ashtyn Davis

ST: Greg Zuerlein, Thomas Hennessy, Justin Hardee

Suspended: Brandin Echols

Physically Unable to Perform: Jarrick Bernard-Converse