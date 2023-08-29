Discussion: Jets face deadline to cut their roster to 53 players

The Jets need to cut their roster down to 53 players by the 4:00 pm Eastern deadline.

Because all 32 teams will wait until the last minute to make their final moves, and many will hold out hope of trading soon to be cut players, we might not have all information by that deadline. There will be a flood of transactions the league will need to process, which will likely go well past 4:00 pm Eastern.

Still by the end of the day, we should know the initial 53 man New York Jets roster for 2023.

This thread is to discuss the activity of the day below. Talk about which bubble players you think the Jets should make an effort to keep. The old GGN Twitter widget is linked below. We used to be able to embed it, but then came a mix of a man named Elon Musk, a formerly useful platform, and incompetence. So you will need to click the link to access the widget.

