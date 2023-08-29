 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jets begin their roster cuts

By John B
/ new
Syndication: The Record Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jets have until 4:00 pm Eastern to cut their roster to 53 players. The team got an early start on Monday. Since the team is beginning with 90 players, there is a lot of work to be done. The Jets decided to get some of the more obvious cuts out of the way. Presumably Tuesday’s focus will be on the tougher decisions and perhaps even trying to trade players who won’t be on the 53.

News on cuts will continue to come in throughout the day on Tuesday. Below is a list of some of the early cuts. Players with less than four years of experience will revert to waivers. If they go unclaimed, they can sign with the practice squad.

Bam Knight, RB

Trey Dean, S

Jimmy Moreland, CB

Greg Senat, OL

Nick Vigil, LB

Pita Taumoepenu, LB

Claudin Cherelus, LB

Marquis Waters, S

Adam Pankey, OL

More From Gang Green Nation

Loading comments...