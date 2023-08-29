Jets begin their roster cuts

The Jets have until 4:00 pm Eastern to cut their roster to 53 players. The team got an early start on Monday. Since the team is beginning with 90 players, there is a lot of work to be done. The Jets decided to get some of the more obvious cuts out of the way. Presumably Tuesday’s focus will be on the tougher decisions and perhaps even trying to trade players who won’t be on the 53.

News on cuts will continue to come in throughout the day on Tuesday. Below is a list of some of the early cuts. Players with less than four years of experience will revert to waivers. If they go unclaimed, they can sign with the practice squad.

Bam Knight, RB

#Jets are releasing Zonovan "Bam" Knight, source said. He received some interest on the trade front, which could indicate a claim on Wednesday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 28, 2023

Trey Dean, S

The #Jets are waiving S Trey Dean, who impressed in camp, according to his newly hired agents @NessMugrabi and @davidcanter. Dean was second on the team with 24 preseason tackles. Could return to the the practice squad but he’s a candidate to get claimed by another team first. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 28, 2023

Jimmy Moreland, CB

Greg Senat, OL

Nick Vigil, LB

Pita Taumoepenu, LB

We've placed CB Jimmy Moreland on IR and released OL Greg Senat, LB Pita Taumoepenu and LB Nick Vigil. — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 28, 2023

Claudin Cherelus, LB

The #Jets also waived UDFA rookie LB Claudin Cherelus, per source. Another practice squad candidate. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 28, 2023

Marquis Waters, S

Adam Pankey, OL