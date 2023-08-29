Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After an impressive showing as an undrafted free agent last season, the New York Jets have waived running back Zonovan Knight. Hopefully, Knight can find himself on the Jets practice squad, but there’s a good chance that he doesn’t make it through waivers. While I hate to see Knight go, it made sense that he was going to be the odd man out. Michael Carter was rumored to be a camp cut as well, but his pass-catching prowess could keep him on the roster this season. On the other end, there are plenty of interesting names the Jets could try and target once roster cuts are finalized. With whatever happens, let’s just hope it goes well for the Jets. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
Poll
Are you surprised that the Jets cut Zonovan Knight?
-
13%
Yes
-
79%
No
-
6%
Meh
