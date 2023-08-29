Now that we’re at the end of the preseason, it’s time to wrap up how ex-Jets have fared during the offseason on other NFL teams. With cutdowns not far away, which of these players will contribute to their new teams in 2023?

We’ve split this up into four parts, concluding with a look at NFC defensive players today.

As ever, this list is intended to be exhaustive, but if we missed anyone, let us know in the comments.

Giants:

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams will be back as a starter on the defensive line but hasn’t played much in preseason. Brandin Bryant is also on the defensive line, but he’s on the bubble.

Safety Jason Pinnock looks set to beat out the competition for a starting role as he’s been listed as the starter and making plays, including an interception, throughout preseason.

Other moves: Jarrad Davis was back with the team but is now on injured reserve.

Commanders:

Linebacker Milo Eifler and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose could make the roster again, having each contributed last season in a reserve role. Wildgoose is listed on the second unit.

Washington also recently added defensive tackle Isaiah Mack after he was released by the Jets.

Cowboys:

Safety Sheldrick Redwine is still on the Dallas roster but is a long shot to make the team this season.

Eagles:

The Eagles don’t have any ex-Jets on their roster on the defensive side of the ball.

Packers:

Defensive back/return specialist Corey Ballentine is a good special teams option but is unlikely to crack the rotation on defense so he’s squarely on the bubble.

Bears:

The Bears were into double figures in terms of their ex-Jets on the team last season, but they’re nearly all gone now. No defensive players remain, other than safety Adrian Colbert who is on injured reserve.

Vikings:

The Vikings are one of just two NFL teams with no ex-Jets on either side of the ball.

Lions:

The Lions don’t have any ex-Jets on defense either.

Bucs:

Edge defender Hamilcar Rashed is on the bubble as he tries to make the team. He went viral when he got pancaked by Mekhi Becton in the preseason game against the Jets but did have a sack this week.

Falcons:

The only defensive player the Falcons brought in who was a former Jet is cornerback Blessuan Austin. However, they cut him after the last preseason game.

Saints:

The Saints have three projected starters on defense that were former Jets with defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd joining linebacker Demario Davis and safety Marcus Maye.

The Saints also signed defensive lineman Kyle Phillips, who was out of the league last year despite showing promise with the Jets in 2021. He’s on the bubble though.

Panthers:

The Panthers are another team that had a ton of ex-Jets on their roster but most of them are now gone.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu will play a major role in 2023 after a breakout 2022 season which arguably would have earned him a pro bowl appearance if he was better known or on a more successful team.

Defensive lineman Henry Anderson is also back with the team after being in a reserve role with them last season.

49ers:

Defensive end Kerry Hyder returned to the 49ers having been a key backup for them in the past. He’s had another good preseason.

Rams:

The Rams are the other team apart from the Vikings with no ex-Jets on either side of the ball.

Seahawks:

Safety Jamal Adams should start again this year but spent most of training camp and preseason on the PUP list since the start of camp after a quad injury wrecked his 2022 season. He was activated last week.

Other moves: Cornerback Isaiah Dunn was with the team but they cut him in July.

Cardinals:

Finally, defensive backs Nate Hairston and Jovante Moffatt have been with the team in preseason but are both long-shots to make the roster.