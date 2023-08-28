Now that we’re at the end of the preseason, it’s time to wrap up how ex-Jets have fared during the offseason on other NFL teams. With cutdowns not far away, which of these players will contribute to their new teams in 2023?

We’re splitting this up into four parts, continuing with a look at NFC offensive players and special teamers today before moving on to look at defensive players in a day or two.

As ever, this list is intended to be exhaustive, but if we missed anyone, let us know in the comments.

Giants:

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder has made a few plays in preseason but the Giants are actually pretty deep at wide receiver and have a handful of slot options, so his status is far from secure.

Tight end Lawrence Cager has a shot at making the roster after showing a few things at the end of last season, although he hasn’t done much in preseason.

Running back James Robinson impressed against the Jets with a run where he carried three defenders for extra yardage. It wasn’t enough to earn him a spot though, as he was cut the next day.

Other moves: Wide receiver Jeff Smith was in camp with the team but he got injured and was recently cut from injured reserve.

Commanders:

Washington doesn’t currently have any ex-Jets on their roster who play on offense.

Cowboys:

Offensive tackle Chuma Edoga has a good chance to make the roster, as he’s currently listed as on the second unit.

Other moves: Tight end Ian Bunting was released with an injury designation back in April.

Eagles:

Josh Andrews rejoined the Eagles following a stint with Atlanta and was listed as their number two center but got released after the last preseason game.

Packers:

No offensive players on the Packers roster or practice squad since the start of the 2022 season have been former Jets.

Bears:

Kicker Cairo Santos and long snapper Patrick Scales are back once again on special teams. Santos made all 11 of his kicks in preseason.

Vikings:

The Vikings are one of just two NFL teams with no ex-Jets on either side of the ball.

Lions:

Wide receiver and punt returner Kalif Raymond recently got a two-year extension following a couple of productive seasons with the Lions. He had almost 50 catches for the second year in a row and, of course, his punt return touchdown effectively helped to eliminate the Jets from postseason contention.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater recently signed and is currently listed as the number three quarterback. He passed for 178 yards and a touchdown in this weekend’s game against the Panthers, including a 70-yard touchdown.

Other moves: Both offensive linebacker Ross Pierschbacher and wide receiver Denzel Mims got injured and ended up on injured reserve. Mims was ultimately released with an injury settlement.

Bucs:

Quarterback John Wolford was injured by a Jayln Holmes hit in the preseason game against the Jets but prior to that he had been 14-for-21 for 168 yards and a touchdown in preseason. He seems locked into the number three role so it will depend how many quarterbacks the Bucs opt to carry as to whether he’ll be on the roster.

Long snapper Zach Triner and kicker Chase McLaughlin will be on the special teams unit this season. Chase made all 10 of his kicks in preseason.

Falcons:

Running back Godwin Igwebuike, who was still a safety when he was with the Jets, has had some nice production in preseason with 31 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown as he seeks to win a roster spot.

Offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison is on the bubble. He’s done well as a run blocker in preseason but has struggled in pass protection.

Saints:

The Saints have plenty of ex-Jets on defense, including three projected starters, but none on offense.

Panthers:

Kicker Eddy Pineiro is listed as the starter ahead of Matthew Wright but hasn’t been playing in preseason due to a minor groin issue. He returned this weekend and made both his kicks.

49ers:

The 49ers confirmed that Sam Darnold will begin their season as the number two quarterback, behind Brock Purdy, and then traded Trey Lance. In preseason, Darnold played quite well as he’s completed 22 of 33 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns, but he also threw a pick.

Rams:

The Rams are the other team apart from the Vikings with no ex-Jets on either side of the ball.

Seahawks:

Coming off a pro bowl season, Geno Smith returns as the Seahawks’ starting quarterback. He’s thrown just six passes in preseason, completing five.

Nick Bellore is back as the starting fullback and a special teams monster. He could also feature at the linebacker position.

Kicker Jason Myers will return to his role this year and prepared well as he made nine of 10 kicks in preseason.

Cardinals:

Wide receiver and return specialist Greg Dortch broke out with a 52-catch season last year and is having another solid preseason.

At right tackle, Kelvin Beachum was a starter last year but is currently listed as a backup. He looks likely to make the roster though.

The Cardinals also brought in veteran Pat Elflein but he’s currently listed on the third unit and has struggled in pass protection during preseason.

We’ll be back with with the final installment tomorrow...