The New York Jets beat the New York Giants in the Snoopy Bowl 32 - 24, with the biggest highlight coming from a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson from Aaron Rodgers, something we're likely to see plenty of times this season. Now, we will have to wait two weeks until we see the Jets take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. In the meantime, let's hope that any injuries the Jets sustained subside by the start of the regular season. Gang Green will need to be at full strength for what's likely to be a tough opening schedule. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Connor Hughes - Jets, Aaron Rodgers 'ready' for regular season after tune-up against Giants

SNY - Bent - How Jets rookies are progressing after fourth preseason game

John Pullano - Jets Rookie Recap | Aaron Rodgers on Undrafted WR Xavier Gipson: ‘He Took a Big Step Forward’

Brian Costello - Jets stock report: Aaron Rodgers shines, Michael Carter struggles

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Aaron Rodgers shows tantalizing potential of top weapon with one perfect throw vs. Giants

Michael Nania - How did NY Jets' starting OL perform vs. Giants?

Michael Nania - A young NY Jet may have played his way onto the roster vs. Giants

Andy Vasquez - Jets depth chart prediction: Who makes final 53-man roster after preseason ends vs. Giants?

Adam Wells - Jets HC Saleh 'Proud' of 'Awesome' Zach Wilson amid Backup Role to Aaron Rodgers

David Wyatt-Hupton - Wide Receiver Depth

Justin Fried - Orlando Brown Jr. rejected better offer from NY Jets to sign elsewhere

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.