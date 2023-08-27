 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mekhi Becton named Jets starting right tackle

It has been a long journey for the fourth year tackle.

After last night’s preseason victory over the New York Giants, Jets head coach Robert Saleh officially named Mekhi Becton as the team’s starting right tackle for Week 1.

It has been quite a ride for Becton who has essentially lost two full seasons to knee injuries. The relationship between player and coaching staff has seen acrimony the last two seasons with Becton openly criticizing the coaching staff a few months back and the staff playing Becton with backups for much of training camp and the preseason.

Once the exhibition season started, Becton played good football. At a tackle position where the Jets have question marks, no player on the roster has more ability. A healthy and productive Becton can change the offense by protecting Aaron Rodgers and opening holes in the run game.

A big congratulations to Becton for this comeback. It has been a long road, and he has overcome a lot to make it back.

