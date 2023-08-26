In the New York Jets’ fourth and final preseason game of 2023 the Jets defeated the New York Giants, 32 - 24.

The first half saw the Jets take a quick 14 - 0 lead as the Jets starters dominated the Giants backups. Once the Jets starters came off the field, the game quickly turned around.

Zach Wilson and the Jets backups on offense were completely shut down by the Giants. Meanwhile, Giants third string quarterback Tommy DeVito carved up the Jets backups, as the Giants came roaring back in the second quarter to bring the game within a single point at 14 -13 in favor of the Jets at halftime.

The Jets opened the third quarter with Zach Wilson still in at quarterback. Wilson led the Jets on a long drive deep into Giants territory before the Jets had to settle for a short field goal and a 17 - 13 lead.

The Giants came right back with a field goal drive of their own to make the score Jets 17, Giants 16.

The fourth quarter began with the score still 17 -16 and the Giants pinned up against their own goal line. A Giants punt gave the Jets the ball at their own 36, with Tim Boyle taking over at quarterback for the Jets. Boyle led the Jets on a drive culminating in a touchdown pass to Alex Erickson and a two point conversion pass to Jason Brownlee. That gave the Jets a 25 - 16 lead.

The ensuing Giants drive quickly fizzled and after a Giants punt the Jets took over on their own 25. Tim Boyle then marched the Jets right down the field and eventually threw a touchdown pass to Alex Erickson, Erickson’s second touchdown of the game. That gave the Jets a 32 - 16 lead with less than three minutes remaining, and the game was pretty much over.

A Tommy Devito led drive ended in a 30 yard touchdown pass and a two point conversion to bring the score to Jets 32, Giants 24 with 47 seconds remaining. The Jets then took over and ran out the clock to bring the preseason to an end.

With the win the Jets finish the 2023 preseason with a 2-2 record. Now the Jets move on to cutting the roster down to 53 players and putting together a 16 man practice squad before turning to the task of preparing to face the formidable Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football to open the season.