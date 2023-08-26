The first half of the New York Jets preseason game against the New York Giants is in the books, and the Jets are leading the Giants, 14 - 13.

After the two teams exchanged a few punts, with the Jets first team defense dominating the Giants second team offense, Aaron Rodgers went to work on the Jets’ second possession and drove the team to a touchdown. Rodgers finished the drive with a perfectly placed pass to Garrett Wilson in the end zone to give the Jets an early 7 - 0 lead.

On the ensuing Giants drive Brandin Echols got a pick six to give the Jets a quick 14 - 0 lead.

At this point the Jets took their starters out of the game, and the game swung completely in the Giants direction.

Zach Wilson and the Jets backups on offense couldn’t get anything going in the entire second quarter. Meanwhile, Giants third string quarterback Tommy DeVito carved up the Jets defense to the tune of three scoring drives and 13 unanswered points. The final points came on a 40 yard Giants field goal with five seconds left in the half. That pulled the Giants within a point at halftime.

We go into the second half with the Jets leading the Giants by one point at 14 - 13. Leave your comments for the second half below.