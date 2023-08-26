It’s the fourth and final preseason game this year for the New York Jets. Tonight the Jets are at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, technically playing as the road team, to take on the New York Giants.

This is the last chance for roster hopefuls to make an impression before final cuts. After tonight’s game the Jets will begin the process of trimming the roster down to 53 players.

You will see primarily young players fighting for roster spots tonight. However, for the first time this preseason, you will get a glimpse of nearly all of the Jets’ first team players, including Aaron Rodgers, early in the game. The Giants are expected to play mostly backups throughout the game.

It’s the New York Jets and the New York Giants to close out the Jets’ 2023 preseason schedule. Please leave your comments in the section cleverly marked “comments” below. Enjoy the game everybody.