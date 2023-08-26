Jets vs. Giants: Game Time, TV, Announcers, Online Streaming, and More

The Jets face the Giants tonight at MetLife Stadium in the 2023 preseason finale. Kickoff time is scheduled for 6:00 pm Eastern.

Although both teams play their home games at MetLife Stadium, the Giants are technically the home team. That means the TV broadcast will be Giants focused. Typically in Jets-Giants preseason games, only the home team produces a broadcast for television, presumably to avoid diluting ratings.

Bob Papa, Carl Banks, and Howard Cross will call the game. It will be broadcast locally on WNBC 4 in New York. The Giants television network also includes WNYT 13 Albany, WSTM 6 Syracuse, WPNY 11 Utica, WETM 18.2 Elmira, WWTI 50.2 Watertown, WCCT 20 Hartford, and WVNY 22 Burlington (Vermont).

If you don’t live in one of these television markets, the game will also be broadcast live on NFL Network.

The game can be streamed on NFL+, the league's official streaming service. A subscription is required.