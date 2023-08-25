Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With Corey Davis retired, the New York Jets should probably look to strengthen their wide receiver room. While Davis wasn’t penciled in to be a starter, his absence and now an injury to Allen Lazard have made the Jets’ WR group look quite barren. With Garrett Wilson and Mecole Hardman as the only primary receivers healthy, the team is in desperate need for a playmaker at the position. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the team trade for a player sooner than later - otherwise it could seriously dismantle any playoff aspirations that the Jets have this season. We’ll find out what happens sooner than later. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
NewYorkJets.com - 3 Things to Know About Jets Training Camp (8/23)
Nick Faria - Jets’ 2023 training camp concludes on positive note for Rodgers-Wilson tandem, other takeaways
SNY - Aaron Rodgers and Breece Hall get set for final tune-up at practice Thursday, Duane Brown puts in work with the O-Line | Jets Highlights
SNY - Duane Brown on being back on the field, Aaron Rodgers' impact, and Mekhi Becton's future | Jets News Conference
NewYorkJets.com - Jets-Buccaneers Joint Practice All-Access | One Jets Drive
NewYorkJets.com - Robert Saleh Training Camp Press Conference (8/24)
NewYorkJets.com - 3 Jets to Watch vs. Giants in the Preseason
David Wyatt-Hupton - 5 Jets players who need a big game
Ralph Ventre - Addressing the Fallout from Corey Davis's Decision in Jets' WR Room
Michael Nania - The NY Jets' perfect target distribution plan for 2023
Brandyn Pokrass - NY Jets' WR roster battles look far different after Corey Davis' exit
Andy Vasquez - Jets’ best options to replace Corey Davis: Is trading for a big name realistic?
Joseph Staszewski - Randall Cobb considered retirement before joining Jets
Ralph Ventre - Two New Injuries Pop up on Offense as Jets Get Starting Left Tackle Back
Steve Serby - Jets' Duane Brown needs to be Indispensable to Aaron Rodgers
NewYorkJets.com - Duane Brown: Feels Amazing to Be Back Out There
NewYorkJets.com - The ‘Rodgers Effect’ Spills Over to the Benefit of the Jets’ Defense
Jack Bell - HC Robert Saleh Says Jermaine Johnson ‘Is a Very Violent, Nasty Human in the Run Game’
SNY - Jermaine Johnson on being a dominant pass rusher, improvements for year two | Jets News Conference
Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Ryan Myers
Poll
Should the Jets trade for a wide receiver?
-
46%
Yes
-
37%
No
-
16%
Meh
