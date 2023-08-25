While the acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers was the most notable offseason addition by the New York Jets, he was far from the only player the Jets acquired. One signing that flew under the radar to some degree was the signing of former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman. While Hardman was initially slotted as a potential wide receiver 4 or 5, the surprising retirement of wide receiver Corey Davis on Wednesday potentially opens the door for Hardman to take on a bigger role.

One area of Hardman’s skillset that the Jets may consider emphasizing is his running ability, which was scantly used by Kansas City by was rather effective when used.

Specifically, Hardman has accumulated 20 carries for 125 yards to date, which is good for 6.3 yards per carry. Additionally, for what it’s worth, PFF has given Hardman very favorable grades in the run game, with a grade of 74+ in two of the last three seasons.

While this is an extremely small sample size and should be taken with a grain of salt, if Hardman were able to retain this level of efficiency on a larger scale then it could be a very effective weapon for the 2023 New York Jets. This may be particularly useful in the early parts of the season as running backs Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall work their way back from injury.