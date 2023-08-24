Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Yesterday, New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis retired from the NFL. Davis was speculated to be a cap casualty prior to the start of training camp, but that never happened. The retirement seemingly comes from nowhere, with many people surprised at Davis stepping away from the NFL. For the Jets, the departure of Davis leaves a fairly big hole in the depth of the wide receiver room. With Davis, the overall group was nothing to scoff at. Without him, and an injury could seriously derail what the Jets plan to do. Don’t be surprised if the team decides to make a move. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

