Now that we’re almost at the end of the preseason, it’s time to wrap up how ex-Jets have fared during the offseason on other NFL teams. With cutdowns not far away, which of these players will contribute to their new teams in 2023?

We’re splitting this up into four parts, continuing with a look at AFC defensive players today before moving on to look at NFC players next week.

As ever, this list is intended to be exhaustive, but if we missed anyone, let us know in the comments.

Bills:

Defensive end Shaq Lawson saw action down the stretch last year due to injuries and played quite well but he’s in a battle for a roster spot this year.

Defensive lineman Brandin Bryant and safety Jared Mayden are both considered long-shots to make the 53.

Dolphins:

Defensive back Elijah Campbell is an important special teamer, so he should end up making the team in a reserve role. Also in the secondary, Parry Nickerson was a recent addition who impressed with two pass breakups in his first appearance in preseason.

Patriots:

New England doesn’t have any defensive players who were former Jets on their team at the moment.

Steelers:

The Steelers have a handful of ex-Jets trying to make their team on defense, with the best bet being linebacker Kwon Alexander who has looked good with them so far.

Elijah Riley is listed as the number two nickel cornerback, but defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall and cornerback Luq Barcoo are both on the bubble. Riley helped his cause with an interception in preseason.

Other moves: Cornerback Isaiah Dunn spent a couple of weeks with the team earlier this month but has since been cut.

Browns:

Experienced defensive tackle Shelby Harris was a recent depth addition, although he’s currently only listed as a fourth-teamer.

Bengals:

Former Jets undrafted free agent Domenique Davis and another ex-Jet Tarell Basham are both trying to make it on the defensive line. Davis has had a solid preseason rushing from the interior.

Ravens:

Linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips has played the run well in preseason and is a core special teamer so he should make the Ravens’ roster in a reserve role.

Defensive back Art Maulet is on the bubble after playing a significant role with the Steelers in recent years.

Other moves: Linebacker Brandon Copeland was with the team but recently opted to retire.

Titans:

Tennessee recently added defensive lineman Trevon Coley, but he is a long-shot, along with Mike Dwumfour and defensive back Shyheim Carter.

Colts:

The Colts don’t have any defensive players who were former Jets on their roster at the moment.

Texans:

Houston should have a couple of key contributors this year from their crop of ex-Jets. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and linebacker Blake Cashman are listed as starters. Pass rusher Jacob Martin is listed as a second stringer but linebacker Neville Hewitt is on the bubble.

Jaguars:

Defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi will start again for the Jaguars while defensive back Tevaughn Campbell has a good chance to make the roster in a reserve and special teams role.

Chiefs:

The Chiefs added former Jets cornerback Lamar Jackson to their secondary but he’s definitely on the bubble.

Raiders:

Pass rusher Jordan Willis is hoping to earn a backup role and has helped his cause with a couple of sacks in preseason.

Chargers:

The Chargers don’t have any defensive players who were former Jets on their team at this time.

Broncos:

The Broncos don’t currently have any ex-Jets on defense but they did release edge rusher Wyatt Ray back in May.

We’ll be back with the next part in a few days...