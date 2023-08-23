New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis has announced his retirement from the NFL via his Instagram account. In his own words:

For some time now I’ve been contemplating stepping away from the sport of football. This decision has not been easy. Although I am a deep person, I am a man of few words. I’ve been searching my heart for what to do and I feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time. I have more blessings than I could have ever imagined - I have an amazing family, a beautiful wife and two healthy children that I look forward to spending more time with. I am truly grateful for all the opportunities I have had and will continue to have on my journey. Thank you to my family and friends and the Jets organization for supporting me through this process. — Corey Davis

Davis had a checkered run during his two years with the New York Jets. He struggled to stay healthy and in the lineup, and he struggled with drops. Davis finishes his Jets career having played 22 games in two years, with a total of 66 receptions for 1028 yards and six TDs.

For his NFL career Corey Davis played 78 games in six years, with a total of 273 receptions for 3879 yards and 17 TDs.

Davis’ retirement diminishes the Jets’ depth at wide receiver. However, it also opens up an opportunity for a young player like Jason Brownlee or Xavier Gipson to make the roster. Perhaps such a young player will take the opportunity and run with it.