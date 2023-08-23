Now that we’re almost at the end of the preseason, it’s time to wrap up how ex-Jets have fared during the offseason on other NFL teams. With cutdowns not far away, which of these players will contribute to their new teams in 2023?

We will split this up into four parts, looking at AFC offensive players (and special teamers) today, then defensive players, before moving on to look at NFC players next week.

As ever, this list is intended to be exhaustive, but if we missed anyone, let us know in the comments.

Bills:

The Bills recently added running back Ty Johnson who was waived/injured by the Jets earlier in the offseason.

Other moves: Offensive lineman Brandon Shell was with the team but opted to retire.

Dolphins:

Miami has signed seven ex-Jets for their offense, all of whom could end up on the final roster, starting with quarterback Mike White, who is listed as the backup. He was placed in concussion protocol last week though.

Raheem Mostert returns and is listed as Miami’s starting running back. He’s rushed six times for 30 yards and a touchdown in preseason.

Tight end Tyler Kroft is listed on Miami’s website as on the second unit, which could mean his roster chances are good because they carried five tight ends last year. Offensive linemen Cedric Ogbuehi and Dan Feeney are also listed as on the second team.

In fact, the only additions who are on the third unit are Braxton Berrios and Robbie Chosen (FKA Robby Anderson). If Miami carries six receivers, both could still make the team. Berrios seems like a lock because he’s listed as the number one kick and punt returner.

Patriots:

Tackle Conor McDermott did well towards the end of last season after being poached from the Jets and is currently listed as the number two right tackle.

Running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery is listed on the second unit, although they have two running backs listed, so that means he’s likely the fourth choice. Tight end Anthony Firsker is also on the bubble.

Kicker Nick Folk is in a competition with Chad Ryland but listed as the starter having made all three of his kicks in preseason.

Other moves: Offensive Lineman Calvin Anderson is on the non-football illness list.

Steelers:

The Steelers signed Nate Herbig after he started 11 games for the Jets last year, although he’s currently listed as a backup.

They also traded for Braden Mann who is just behind Thomas Morstead in sixth place for net punt average in preseason. He’s still listed behind Pressley Harvin though.

Browns:

Wide receiver Elijah Moore is listed as a starter despite suffering a rib injury in preseason. He looked good prior to that and has been a camp standout since his trade from the Jets.

The Browns also have offensive lineman Derrick Kelly on their roster but he’s a long-shot to make the team.

Bengals:

The Bengals currently list Trevor Siemian as their starter due to Joe Burrow’s calf injury but he’s been inconsistent in preseason as he’s completed 22 of 42 passes for 183 yards and a pick. Burrow is expected back for the opener.

Ravens:

Right tackle Morgan Moses is still listed as a starter after performing well in the 2022 season.

At quarterback, Josh Johnson and Tyler Huntley are both listed as the number two. The veteran Johnson has completed 18 of 24 passes for 190 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in preseason.

Wide receiver Tarik Black, who joined the Ravens late last season, is a long-shot to make the team.

Titans:

The Titans are currently listing Trevon Wesco as one of their two starting tight ends, presumably as a blocking specialist.

On the offensive line, Corey Levin is the backup center but Jimmy Murray is on the bubble.

Other moves: Kicker Randy Bullock was cut back in February.

Colts:

The Colts have three ex-Jets competing to make the roster at wide receiver. Of the three, Breshad Perriman seems the most likely to make it ahead of Vyncint Smith and DJ Montgomery because he’s listed as on the second unit.

Offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley is also on the team but he’s struggled in preseason and looks likely to be cut.

Texans:

George Fant was a late addition at tackle but has a chance to start on the right after Tytus Howard suffered a broken hand which puts his status for the opener in doubt.

The Texans also added tight end Eric Tomlinson but the veteran appears to be on the bubble.

Jaguars:

Blake Hance joined the team last year and didn’t play much but he’s currently listed as the starting left guard. Tyler Shatley recently returned to practice following a medical issue, though, so this may change soon.

Chiefs:

Running back La’Mical Perine has surprisingly elevated himself into the conversation for a roster spot. He has 70 yards on 12 touches in preseason.

Tight end Izaiah Gathings is a long-shot who may have a chance at sticking around as a practice squad developmental project after making some plays in camp.

Raiders:

Offensive lineman Greg Van Roten has had a good preseason to establish himself as a reliable backup.

At wide receiver, Keelan Cole has also made a good case for himself with 11 catches for 89 yards and a score in preseason but Isaiah Zuber is a long-shot to make the team.

Other moves: Running back Austin Walter is currently on injured reserve.

Chargers:

Wide receiver Keelan Doss is on the bubble but has made some plays in preseason with six catches for 81 yards.

Broncos:

Brett Maher is the only kicker on Denver’s roster at the moment but he’s missed two field goals in preseason so they might look to replace him.

Over moves: Denver also cut offensive lineman Parker Ferguson back in May.

We’ll be back with the next part in a day or two...