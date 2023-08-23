New York Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown had his surgically repaired shoulder tested yesterday, and Brown and the Jets got good news. Brown got his shoulder cleared to return to active duty with the Jets.

The next and final step for Brown to be activated off the PUP list and return to practice is for Brown to pass the Jets’ physical examination. All players must pass a physical prior to practicing with the team each year. Assuming Brown has kept in shape during his rehab period, passing the physical should not be a problem. If he needs a few days conditioning before he can pass the physical, so be it. In any case, Brown is expected to be activated and return to practice shortly.

When Brown returns to practice the Jets will finally have their entire starting offensive line intact and healthy, just in time to start the regular season. Brown is expected to hold down the left tackle position and protect Aaron Rodgers’ blind side. With Brown turning 38 years old in a week, it is not entirely clear how much he has left in the tank, but he probably will be an improvement over the alternatives the Jets have been manning the left tackle position with during the preseason.

With Duane Brown at left tackle and Mekhi Becton now slated to start at right tackle, what had been a major concern for the Jets on the offensive line now has a fighting chance to become a non-issue. All in all, the recent developments at the offensive tackle position for the Jets should have Jets fans breathing a sigh of relief, at least as long as Brown and Becton remain healthy.