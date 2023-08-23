Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After having back-to-back strong showcases at right tackle, former first-round pick Mekhi Becton will be given the chance to start at the position in the New York Jets upcoming preseason game against the New York Giants. If all goes according to plan, we could see Becton back in the starting lineup to start the season. For a player who’s had to deal with a ton of drama since coming to New York, it would be nice to see Becton succeed after being labeled a bust by many in the community. If he can shore up the offensive line, it could do wonders for the Jets and Aaron Rodgers. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

NewYorkJets.com - 3 Things to Know About Jets Training Camp (8/22)

John Pullano - Jets Practice Report | QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Garrett Wilson Sharp in End-of-Half Situation

SNY - Breece Hall gets in work, Aaron Rodgers prepares for MetLife Stadium debut on Saturday | Jets Highlights

Ralph Ventre - Jets' Saleh Explains Absences for Three Key Players from Tuesday's Practice

NewYorkJets.com - Aaron Rodgers Training Camp Press Conference (8/22)

Jack Bell - Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: ‘It Will All Amp Up Now’

Peter Botte - Robert Saleh explains why Aaron Rodgers will play in preseason

Rich Cimini - Jets' Robert Saleh on playing Aaron Rodgers - 'Can't coach scared'

Jack Bell - New York Jets: Aaron Rodgers to Make Preseason Debut vs. Giants

Robert Sanchez - Aaron Rodgers 'looking forward' to Jets preseason debut against Giants

Christian Arnold - Aaron Rodgers, State Farm quietly part ways after 12 years

Ethan Sears - Jets give Mekhi Becton a chance with offensive line in disarray

John Flanigan - Jets’ Mekhi Becton to start at RT in preseason finale against Giants

NewYorkJets.com - Mekhi Becton: I Feel Great with Where I'm at Right Now

Rivka Boord - Should NY Jets really trust Connor McGovern as a starting center?

Paul Kasabian - Jason Peters: I'd 'Show Up and Show Out' If Aaron Rodgers, Jets Want O-Line Help

Michael Nania - It's time to talk about the NY Jets' Micheal Clemons experiment

Andy Vasquez - Jets 53-man roster projection: Who’s safe and who isn’t heading into Giants week

David Wyatt-Hupton - Ashtyn Davis & Special Teams

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.