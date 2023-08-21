Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The New York Jets fell short to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Jets’ third preseason game. The score was low, but the highlight for the Jets was a 35-yard rush by quarterback Zach Wilson. Aaron Rodgers will make his debut in the Jets following preseason game against the Giants - but it’s unlikely that the 39-year old plays more than a few snaps. Hopefully, the Jets don’t suffer any serious injuries between now and the start of the regular season. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

SNY - Bent - How Jets rookies are progressing after third preseason game

John Pullano - Jets Rookie Recap | The Game ‘Becoming Pretty Natural’ For LB Zaire Barnes

Michael Nania - NY Jets' best UDFA dominated once again vs. Bucs

Randy Lange - Reviews Are Favorable for Mekhi Becton's Play at RT During Jets-Bucs Game

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Mekhi Becton deserves chance to win starting job after dominant night vs. Bucs

Brian Costello - Aaron Rodgers to make New York Jets debut against New York Giants

Andy Vasquez - Jets to play Aaron Rodgers vs. Giants in preseason finale | Smart move or too risky?

David Wyatt-Hupton - Projecting the 53 man roster

Rich Cimini - New York Jets can follow Packers' plan to manage talent, egos

Rivka Boord - NY Jets: How Joe Douglas' boom-or-bust moves will define season

Thomas Christopher - NY Jets: How much longer will Aaron Rodgers be patient with OL?

Rivka Boord - Will NY Jets revive this interesting personnel package in 2023?

Brandyn Pokrass - NY Jets: The defensive position being overlooked as a key factor

Joseph Zucker - Jets' Garrett Wilson: 'I Was Advised Not to Speak' on Trolling Broncos' Sean Payton

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.